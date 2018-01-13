Video: Man Utd starlet Demetri Mitchell in training with loan club Hearts
Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell has taken part in his first training session with loan club Hearts.
The 21-year-old joined the Scottish side for the remainder of the 2017/18 season yesterday. He immediately jetted out to join his new team-mates at their winter training camp in Spain.
Hearts have now published a video of Mitchell showing off his skills as he trained with them for the first time.
New boy @demetrimitche11 showing off his skills in Valencia…hear from him soon on HeartsTV ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/c7Y4hC7oPB
— Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) January 13, 2018
Mitchell also took to social media to reveal he was already feeling the love from fans of the club.
Met couple hearts fans in the airport yesterday and around the complex, showing love already💜
— Demetri Mitchell (@demetrimitche11) January 13, 2018