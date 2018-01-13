Skip to main content

Video: Man Utd starlet Demetri Mitchell ‏in training with loan club Hearts

Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell has taken part in his first training session with loan club Hearts.

The 21-year-old joined the Scottish side for the remainder of the 2017/18 season yesterday. He immediately jetted out to join his new team-mates at their winter training camp in Spain.

Hearts have now published a video of Mitchell showing off his skills as he trained with them for the first time.

Mitchell also took to social media to reveal he was already feeling the love from fans of the club.