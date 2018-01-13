Video: Man Utd starlet Demetri Mitchell ‏in training with loan club Hearts

Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell has taken part in his first training session with loan club Hearts.

The 21-year-old joined the Scottish side for the remainder of the 2017/18 season yesterday. He immediately jetted out to join his new team-mates at their winter training camp in Spain.

Hearts have now published a video of Mitchell showing off his skills as he trained with them for the first time.

New boy @demetrimitche11 showing off his skills in Valencia…hear from him soon on HeartsTV ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/c7Y4hC7oPB — Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) January 13, 2018

Mitchell also took to social media to reveal he was already feeling the love from fans of the club.