Video: Philippe Coutinho ruled out of Everton game by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled Philippe Coutinho out of tomorrow’s FA Cup third round Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

Coutinho is still sidelined with the thigh injury that has kept him out throughout the festive period.

The ongoing speculation linking him with a transfer to Barcelona will understandably result in cynicism as to how authentic the injury is, not least because the 25-year-old was sidelined with a back injury when Barca tried to sign him last summer. The back injury mysteriously cleared when Coutinho reported for national team duty with Brazil.

Klopp also revealed that star man Mohamed Salah would miss the Everton game.

