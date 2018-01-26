Video and Photo: Alexis Sanchez receives some tough tackling at Yeovil

Manchester United’s fans, coaches and directors alike will have been wincing during the first-half of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Yeovil Town.

New signing Alexis Sanchez was handed his debut against the League Two side and received an unceremonious welcome to his new club from the Glovers.

Defender Nathan Smith came straight through the back of Sanchez with one challenge, which you can see in the image above and the video below. He picked up a yellow card for his troubles.