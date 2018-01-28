Video and Photos: Alexis Sanchez in Man Utd training

Manchester United new boy Alexis Sanchez has been seen training with his new team-mates.

The Chile international, aged 29, made his debut in Friday evening’s FA Cup fourth round win at Yeovil Town. But glimpses of him in action have been scarce since he signed from Arsenal last Monday.

United changed that today when they shared video footage and photos of Sanchez taking part in training. Jose Mourinho’s side were beginning their preparations for Wednesday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

A sneak peek into what life is like at #MUFC for @Alexis_Sanchez… pic.twitter.com/iwG0ihLBid — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2018

Did someone say training pics? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cfmEaWEopA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2018

Preparations for #MUFC's clash with Spurs are well under way! 💪 pic.twitter.com/3xQqNbHPBs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2018