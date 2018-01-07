Video and Photos: Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona tracksuit at Camp Nou
Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho isn’t quite a Barcelona player yet – but that hasn’t stopped him donning the Catalan giant’s tracksuit to attend today’s La Liga game against Levante.
Coutinho’s £142m move from Anfield will be completed tomorrow when he is due to sign his contract and take part in an official unveiled event at Camp Nou.
But Barca fans have already seen the Brazil international with their crest on his chest, as you can see in this selection of photos and videos.
The Barça badge suits you, @Phil_Coutinho! 👌
🔵🔴 #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/Scu0bGbG2n
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018
👋 Barça fans – @Phil_Coutinho has something to say! 👋
Find out more about #CoutinhoDay: https://t.co/344oHdw9AB pic.twitter.com/yEORWXMllE
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018
Coutinho at Camp Nou https://t.co/mS3XwRPpjs
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018