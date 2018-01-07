Video and Photos: Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona tracksuit at Camp Nou

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho isn’t quite a Barcelona player yet – but that hasn’t stopped him donning the Catalan giant’s tracksuit to attend today’s La Liga game against Levante.

Coutinho’s £142m move from Anfield will be completed tomorrow when he is due to sign his contract and take part in an official unveiled event at Camp Nou.

But Barca fans have already seen the Brazil international with their crest on his chest, as you can see in this selection of photos and videos.

Coutinho at Camp Nou https://t.co/mS3XwRPpjs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018



