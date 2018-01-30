Video and Photos: Lucas Moura arrives in London ahead of Spurs medical
Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has arrived in London to finalise his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Brazilian star, aged 25, is expected to undergo a medical today ahead of a £25m move.
Moura arrived in the UK last night. He was pictured walking through St Pancras International station after arriving from Paris by train.
You can see footage and photos of Moura in London below.
WATCH
⚽️ @LucasMoura7 arrives for @SpursOfficial medical
⚽️ Beckham backs @Alexis_Sanchez to shine at @ManUtd
🏏 Further disciplinary problems for @englandcricket
More: https://t.co/l5SO7eAkix pic.twitter.com/E48wSSkUQN
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2018