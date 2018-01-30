Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Lucas Moura arrives in London ahead of Spurs medical

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has arrived in London to finalise his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian star, aged 25, is expected to undergo a medical today ahead of a £25m move.

Moura arrived in the UK last night. He was pictured walking through St Pancras International station after arriving from Paris by train.

You can see footage and photos of Moura in London below.