Video and Photos: Lucas Moura signs for Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazil international has joined Spurs in a £25m deadline day deal.
He has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him in north London until June 2023.
You can see Moura, aged 25, posing in a Tottenham kit for the first time and giving his first interview as a Spurs player in the video and photos below.
He vowed that he and Spurs will do big things together.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain!
✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018
"Everything is perfect and I'm sure that we will do big things together."
🗣️ @LucasMoura7's first interview as a Spurs player! 🚨#BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/MDgckubf3Y
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018