Video and Photos: Lucas Moura signs for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international has joined Spurs in a £25m deadline day deal.

He has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him in north London until June 2023.

You can see Moura, aged 25, posing in a Tottenham kit for the first time and giving his first interview as a Spurs player in the video and photos below.

He vowed that he and Spurs will do big things together.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain! ✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018