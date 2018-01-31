Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Lucas Moura signs for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international has joined Spurs in a £25m deadline day deal.

He has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him in north London until June 2023.

You can see Moura, aged 25, posing in a Tottenham kit for the first time and giving his first interview as a Spurs player in the video and photos below.

He vowed that he and Spurs will do big things together.