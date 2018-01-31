Video and Photos: Olivier Giroud signs for Chelsea
Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.
The France international, aged 31, joined the Blues on an 18-month contract for a fee of around £18m.
His signing allowed Michy Batshuayi to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season, which in turn had been a requirement of Arsenal’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund.
You can see Giroud posing in a Chelsea shirt for the first time in the videos below. He had been at Arsenal since 2012.
