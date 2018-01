Chelsea’s new £15m signing Ross Barkley has donned the club’s shirt for the first time.

The England international, aged 24, has worn Everton’s jersey since joining the Toffees as an 11-year-old in 2005, but yesterday swapped to the blue of Chelsea.

While wearing the Chelsea shirt for the first time, Barkley gave his first interview since joining his new side.

You can watch the interview in the video below.