Video: Ross Barkley’s first Chelsea training session

Chelsea’s new signing Ross Barkley has taken part in his first training session at his new club.

The £15m arrival from Everton reported for duty at the Blues’ Cobham training ground for the first time today.

It wasn’t exactly a crowded affair. With Chelsea having played in the FA Cup yesterday and with Barkley yet to kick a ball this season, he was working alone with a coach.

You can see the England international being put through his paces in his first Chelsea’s training session in the video below.