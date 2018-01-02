Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Everton

These were the scenes on the pitch at Goodison Park yesterday after Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Everton.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard secured a victorious start to 2018 for the Red Devils. After the final whistle, the cameras were largely focused on Lingard, whose goal was his tenth of the season, Martial, who had subsequently been substituted, and the impressive Paul Pogba.

There was a no nonsense post-match handshake between Jose Mourinho and Toffees boss Sam Allardyce.