Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs beat Man Utd

These were the scenes that followed the final whistle in tonight’s Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley.

Spurs recorded a 2-0 win over United. A first-minute goal from Christian Eriksen and an own goal from Phil Jones secured victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the game, the Spurs boss received a friendly embrace from defeated counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Eriksen, back in the team after illness, applauded the Wembley crowd as he made his way off the pitch and down the tunnel.