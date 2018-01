Liverpool’s £75m new signing Virgil van Dijk made the perfect start to his Anfield career.

The Dutch defender scored the winning goal in front of the Kop on his debut in last night’s Merseyside derby win over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Van Dijk headed home to give the Reds a 2-1 win and book their place in the fourth round.

You can see Van Dijk’s debut goal and subsequent celebrations in the video below.