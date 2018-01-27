Video: Yeovil 0-4 Manchester United (Alexis Sanchez debut)

Manchester United recorded a comfortable win over Yeovil Town at Huish Park last night in their FA Cup fourth round tie.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku gave United a 0-4 victory over their League Two opponents.

The game was also notable for being Alexis Sanchez’s United debut. The Chilean made his first appearance for the Red Devils following his arrival from Arsenal at the start of the week.

You can see highlights from the game in the video below.