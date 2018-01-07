Videos: Arsenal suffer shock FA Cup third round exit at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to their managerless opponents at the City Ground as Arsene Wenger got his first ever taste of a third round exit.

The holders slipped to a 4-2 defeat. Two goals from Eric Lichaj and penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell gave Forest their win.

You can see both of Lichaj’s goals and Dowell’s penalty in the videos below.

A huge moment at the City Ground! Eric Lichaj puts Nottingham Forest ahead against Arsenal 👀 How will they respond? 📺 BT Sport 2 and 4K UHD pic.twitter.com/IQyBLGy91k — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018

Noooooo Eric Lichaj you can't do that 😱 He puts Nottingham Forest back in front with a stunning volley! What a goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/rnuylDNAtQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018