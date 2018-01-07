Skip to main content

Videos: Arsenal suffer shock FA Cup third round exit at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to their managerless opponents at the City Ground as Arsene Wenger got his first ever taste of a third round exit.

The holders slipped to a 4-2 defeat. Two goals from Eric Lichaj and penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell gave Forest their win.

You can see both of Lichaj’s goals and Dowell’s penalty in the videos below.