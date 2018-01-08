Videos: Philippe Coutinho unveiled at Barcelona after completing transfer from Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho completed his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona earlier today.
The Brazil international passed a medical this morning, then put pen to paper on his five-and-a-half-year contract at Camp Nou.
After that it was time to be officially unveiled by the Catalan giants. That involved a presentation at the stadium and kicking the ball for the first time as a Barca player.
You can see Coutinho donning the Barcelona shirt for his presentation in the videos below.
🌟 A very special moment for @Phil_Coutinho!
🔵🔴 #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/itbMJ2zNQ4
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018
Welcome to your new home, @Phil_Coutinho!
🔵🔴 #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/fylm4JGdsW
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018
📍 Camp Nou
⚽ @Phil_Coutinho
🔵🔴 #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/CB30xUqHhQ
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018
And here is some behind-the-scenes footage from his signing.
👀 The bits you won't have seen from #CoutinhoDay! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/DzAJ2HnboN
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018