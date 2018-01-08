Videos: Philippe Coutinho unveiled at Barcelona after completing transfer from Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho completed his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona earlier today.

The Brazil international passed a medical this morning, then put pen to paper on his five-and-a-half-year contract at Camp Nou.

After that it was time to be officially unveiled by the Catalan giants. That involved a presentation at the stadium and kicking the ball for the first time as a Barca player.

You can see Coutinho donning the Barcelona shirt for his presentation in the videos below.

And here is some behind-the-scenes footage from his signing.