West Brom sign Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has signed for West Bromwich Albion on loan for the rest of the season.

The Baggies and the Reds both confirmed the move this evening.

Sturridge will be eligible for West Brom’s final 14 Premier League fixtures of the season and is also eligible to play for Alan Pardew’s side in the FA Cup.

The England international, aged 28, will hope that regular playing time will bolster his chances of securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

It is a return to the West Midlands for Sturridge, who was born and raised in Birmingham.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City forward found himself well down the pecking order at Anfield and has made just five starts for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season.

His time on Merseyside has been blighted by injury. He has a record of 48 goals in 98 Premier League games for the Reds, but he has been restricted to just 55 league matches over the past four seasons.