West Ham want £20m for Chelsea target Andy Carroll

West Ham United are prepared to sell striker Andy Carroll if they receive a bid over £20m, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers will listen to offers at that level amid interest from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The goal-shy Blues are thought to be keen to sign the 29-year-old England international on loan for the remainder of the current season, but West Ham are only interested in a permanent transfer.

Chelsea are reported to have already made contact with the east Londoners about a deal to sign Carroll. The initial indication was that the former Liverpool and Newcastle United man was not available, but it appears the Hammers have now warmed to the idea of cashing in on Carroll and allowing manager David Moyes to make signings.

Among his targets is out-of-favour Blues striker Michy Batshuayi, so a loan move for the Belgian could help to smooth the Carroll deal.