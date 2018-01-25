West Ham weigh up loan bid for Daniel Sturridge

West Ham United are considering a move to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan, according to The Sun.

The Hammers are considering bringing in the England international, who is out of favour at Anfield, to bolster manager David Moyes’ attacking options.

Signing a striker was not on the agenda at the start of the January transfer window, but injuries to Andy Carroll, Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho have left West Ham short of firepower.

The east Londoners will seek reassurances over Sturridge’s own fitness before pressing ahead with any deal. The 28-year-old has been blighted by injuries throughout his career.

He is well down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and is likely to jump at the chance to press his claim for a place at this summer’s World Cup with regular playing time between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool will reportedly allow Sturridge to leave for a £5m loan fee, but only if the deal includes a commitment to a £25m permanent deal in the summer window.