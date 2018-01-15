Wilfried Zaha should join Liverpool, says former Crystal Palace boss

Ex-Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer says the club’s star man Wilfried Zaha should join Liverpool.

The Dutchman, who took charge of the Eagles last summer but was fired after losing his first five Premier League games, advised the Ivory Coast international to stay at Selhurst Park until the end of the season and not seek a move during the current window.

But he says Zaha should move on to further his career and name-checked Liverpool as being a good club for him to join.

De Boer also apportioned the blame for his short-lived time in charge at Palace on Zaha being injured during the opening weeks of the season.

According to The Sun, he said: “I was really a little bit unfortunate that [Zaha] was injured in the first game.

“I missed him in the coming six games. He has a major impact for Crystal Palace because he can make something out of nothing.

“He can play for a much bigger club than Crystal Palace, that’s for sure, I’m 100 per cent convinced.”

Asked about a January transfer for Zaha, he replied: “Not really right now.

“Because he has to play every game, every week, I think that’s important for him right now.

“Liverpool would be a great club for him but I’m going to see what he does in the future.

“I’m very interested in him because I think he has a great potential.”

Zaha, aged 25, previously signed for Manchester United in 2013, but failed to make an impression at Old Trafford. After loan spells at Cardiff City and Palace, he returned to the Eagles – where he came through the youth ranks – on a permanent basis in February 2015.