Yeovil Town vs Man Utd betting tips

Yeovil Town against Manchester United is not the type of game that you would expect to offer much in the way of value when it comes to betting.

Friday evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Huish Park looks set to end in a comfortable win for United, and no bookmaker is going to reward you for having the foresight to have predicted that. But the thrill of betting – and indeed the thrill of the FA Cup – is that you can never be 100 per cent sure how things are going to play out.

We’re going to err on the side of caution and stop short of predicting a Yeovil win, but we will pick out some other bets that will offer decent returns. Here are our betting tips ahead of the Yeovil Town vs Manchester United tie.

Alexis Sanchez scores 1st; Man Utd scores over 2.5 goals & penalty awarded

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez is set to make his debut in the relatively inauspicious surrounds. The Chilean is the sort of character who will want to make his mark, even if it is away at a League Two side, and could well do so. You can get 7/2 on Sanchez as the first goalscorer. For extra value, you can back the former Arsenal man to open the scoring, United to score at least three goals and to be awarded a penalty. That combination will give you odds of 100/1.

Manchester United to win 3-0

If things go to plan, Manchester United tend to come through these sort of fixtures with a relatively comfortable scoreline (even if it sometimes takes a while to make the breakthrough). It wouldn’t be a big surprise if, after a tight opening, the Red Devils make the breakthrough, then add a couple of goals late on to put a degree of gloss on the scoreline. You can get odds of 6/1 on United winning this match 3-0.

Yeovil to score first and fail to win

Sometimes Premier League sides can be caught cold in these sort of game. On a Friday night in unfamiliar conditions, perhaps United will fall into that trap if Yeovil come out firing on all cylinders. Even if the Glovers do take the lead, it is difficult to envisage a situation in which they hold on for victory because you would expect Jose Mourinho’s side to fire back with their all-star attack of Romelu Lukaku, Juana Mata, Paul Pogba and Sanchez. You can get odds of 13/2 on Yeovil taking the lead but failing to win the game.