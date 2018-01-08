Yeovil Town vs Man Utd in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United have been handed an away tie at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

The tie will be played at some point across the weekend of January 26-29.

The draw took place this evening. United’s reward for their win over Derby County last Friday night is a trip to face Yeovil, who are currently sitting 21st in League Two, at Huish Park.

The Glovers booked their place in the fourth round with a 2-0 home win over Bradford City last Saturday. Marcus Barnes and Jordan Green scored their goals.

United and Yeovil have only met on three occasions in the past, and the Red Devils have won all three games.

Their most recent encounter came three years ago in the FA Cup third round. Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria scored to give the Premier League side a 0-2 win on that occasion, though they had to wait until the 64th minute to break the deadlock.

You can watch highlights from that game in the video below.