Zlatan Ibrahimovic tipped for mid-season Man Utd exit

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave the club before the end of the season, according to Yahoo.

The Swedish veteran, aged 36, is out of contract at the end of the season, but might move on before that.

He will reportedly be allowed to leave Old Trafford for the second time in the space of a year if he receives a lucrative offer from an American club ahead of the start of the new Major League Soccer season.

Ibrahimovic was released by United when his contract expired last summer, but stayed with the club to work on his recovery from a serious knee injury.

He speedy return to fitness earned him a new one-year contract.

But he has been restricted to just seven appearances and a role as understudy to Romelu Lukaku so far this term and is currently sidelined with a knee cartilage injury.

The 6ft 5in forward is unlikely to settle for a bit-part role. Although United are keen to retain him until June, they are likely to let him leave if they can secure a fee.