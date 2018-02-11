Agent confirms Man City star Kevin de Bruyne planned MLS move

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne plans to move to Major League Soccer, according to his agent.

Patrick De Koster has revealed that his client is like to move to the USA to see out his career.

De Bruyne, aged 26, joined City from German side Wolfsburg in a £52m deal in 2015.

Last month he signed a new £300,000-a-week deal that ties him to the Premier League leaders until June 2023.

But De Koster revealed he and De Bruyne have already spoken about a future transfer to MLS. He claims no approaches have yet been made to or from specific clubs in the States.

De Bruyne reportedly fell in love with America during his visits on holiday, including for his stag do.

According to The Sun on Sunday, De Koster said: “I think Kevin will end his career in the USA rather than in Belgium.

“He has already been to America many times on holiday, and he loves the country and its culture.

“He said goodbye to his bachelor life in Las Vegas, and we have often spoken about him ending his career in the MLS.

“He hasn’t yet had any offers from American clubs, because they know it is not worth bothering as he is at the peak of his career.

“Clubs in China will probably look longingly at him, but I can’t see him going over to play there.”

De Koster went on to hint that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona had made enquiries about De Bruyne’s availability before he signed his new contract in January.