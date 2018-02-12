Alvaro Morata dancing and lifting pregnant wife despite potentially season-ending back injury

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been filmed dancing and lifting his pregnant wife despite apparently suffering from a back injury.

Blues coach Antonio Conte suggested the injury might be serious enough to end the Spain international’s season.

But Morata’s wife Alice Campello posted to her Instagram account a video – which has since been deleted – showing the couple dancing in their kitchen.

Morata appeared to be moving freely, despite Conte having said on Friday that may not play again this season due to his niggling back injury.

The Italian boss told reporters at his press conference: “We talk a lot about bad results, but we are facing a serious situation, with players like Morata who are important, that are missing for a long time.

“He has this problem, we are trying to find a solution to solve the pain in his back.

“You ask me how long he is out, maybe he needs one day, one month, or is out for the season, I don’t know. I am a bit worried as we know the importance of the player.”

It is not clear when the footage was filmed, but Chelsea fans on social media were quick to question why Morata was fit enough to dance if he isn’t fit enough to play.

Campello is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

You can see the footage of Morata and his wife dancing in the video below.