Ander Herrera suffers hamstring injury vs Sevilla

Manchester United have suffered an injury blow in the opening stages of this evening’s Champions League game at Sevilla.

Midfielder Ander Herrera was forced off after sustaining what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The Spaniard played a backheel in the Sevilla penalty area, but immediately clutched the back of his left thigh. He signalled to the bench that he would be unable to continue before taking off his left boot and throwing it to the ground in frustration.

Herrera’s injury meant fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, who was controversially left out of the starting lineup by manager Jose Mourinho, entered the fray after just 17 minutes.

The substitution made a mockery of Mourinho’s pre-match comments that a player “must feel 100 per cent” in order to start, since Herrera had been sidelined with a muscle injury in recent weeks and it appears likely that this is a recurrence or result of the previous injury.