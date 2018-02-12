Antonio Conte bans smiling at Chelsea training

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has banned his players from smiling during training, according to The Sun.

The Italian reportedly believes the Blues should not have the time to smile as they deal with their busy workload and try to address their recent slump in form.

Responding to criticism that his training sessions are boring and monotonous, the former Juventus and Italy boss suggested there was no reason for his players to be enjoying themselves because they should be working too hard to be able to smile.

Conte said: “I think that usually when you work you don’t smile.

“Especially if you work hard. It’s very difficult to smile.

“Only through work can you reach a fantastic target like last season. Last season, our work allowed us to reach an incredible target.”

The Blues are in action against West Bromwich Albion this evening. They will be hoping to have reason to smile at full-time after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford in their past two games.

Conte gave his players three days off after the loss at Vicarage Road in order to recharge their batteries before returning to Cobham to prepare to face the Baggies.