Antonio Conte facing the sack if Chelsea lose to Watford

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is facing the sack if his side are defeated by Watford tomorrow evening, according to the Sunday Express.

The Blues travel to Vicarage Road for the Monday night fixture in the Premier League with pressure mounting on Conte after a difficult January, which ended with last Wednesday’s 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Conte is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with one year of his three-year contract still to run.

But a loss against the Hornets could seal the Italian’s fate earlier than expected.

The report claims the champions plan to appoint former Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma boss Luis Enrique as Conte’s successor if he is sacked.

Enrique, aged 47, has been out of work since leaving Barca when his contract expired at the end of last season. As such, the former Spain international would be free to take the Chelsea job with immediate effect.