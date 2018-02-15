Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Luke Shaw situation

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is being tracked by Arsenal and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international’s days at Old Trafford appeared to be numbered after he was repeatedly criticised by manager Jose Mourinho and fell to third or fourth-choice left-back in the United boss’ pecking order.

But in a remarkable turnaround, the former Southampton man has won over Mourinho and established himself as a regular starter over the past couple of months. In a recent press conference, the Portuguese coach said Shaw was in line for a new contract.

But with negotiations over a new deal yet to start and the 22-year-old current contract due to expire at the end of next season, the Gunners and the Blues are keeping tabs on the situation.

Shaw is likely to seek a contract that increases his £80,000-a-week wages to something in the region of the £120,000 to £150,000-a-week earned by other first-team regulars.