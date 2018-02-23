Arsenal face AC Milan in Europa League last-16

Arsenal will face Italian giants AC Milan in the Europa League last-16.

So it's @acmilan in the last 16 of the Europa League What's your reaction to the draw? pic.twitter.com/8TUO5N6RMV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 23, 2018

The Gunners survived a nervy last-32 second leg against Swedish minnows Ostersund at the Emirates Stadium and now have a trip to the San Siro to look forward to in the next round.

They last faced Milan in the Champions League last-16 in 2012, when the Rossoneri hammered Arsene Wenger’s side 4-0 in the first leg.

Arsenal rallied to record a spirited 3-0 victory in the second leg, but it was Milan who progressed.

Of the team that started the second leg, only defender Laurent Koscielny – who headed in the opening goal – remains at the club.

Our team the last time we played @acmilan… pic.twitter.com/bhN8fXHlED — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 23, 2018

Wojciech Szczesny, Bacary Sagna, Thomas Vermaelen, Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tomas Rosicky, Alex Song, Gervinho, Robin van Persie and Theo Walcott have all moved on.

Milan’s side that night included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Thiago Silva. A difficult few seasons have left them without such star names, although coach Gennaro Gattuso can still call upon the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.