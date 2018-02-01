Arsenal fail with £12m bid for Jonny Evans

Arsenal failed with a last-ditch attempt to sign West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans on transfer deadline day, according to the Express and Star.

The Gunners reportedly lodged a £12m bid for the Northern Ireland international, but this was rejected by the Baggies.

A conversation between officials at the two clubs was said to be brief because the bid was not nearly enough to convince West Brom to sell.

Albion skipper Evans, aged 30, had been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester City during the January transfer window. He will now remain at the Hawthorns until at least the summer, when he will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Evans has been offered a new £100,000-a-week deal to extend his stay with the Baggies. He has so far declined to put pen to paper on the new deal.

He missed last night’s game against City due to a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.