Arsenal in failed scouting mission for Oguzhan Ozyakup
Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup was the subject of an Arsenal scouting mission yesterday evening, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Gunners reportedly dispatched a spy to watch the Turkish side’s Champions League clash with German champions Bayern Munich.
But it turned out to be a wasted trip because Ozyakup did not feature for Besiktas. He remained on the bench as his side suffered a 5-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Arsenal should already have a decent dossier on the 25-year-old midfielder, who played for them between 2008 and 2012.
Dutch-born Ozyakup joined the Gunners from AZ Alkmaar as a 15-year-old. He made two senior appearances, both of which came in League Cup games, and was an unused substitute in the infamous 8-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League in August 2011.
He was also part of Arsenal’s FA Youth Cup winning side of 2009, playing alongside Jack Wilshere in midfield.