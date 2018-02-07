Arsenal interested in Daniele Rugani, confirms agent

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to his agent.

Davide Torchia says the Gunners have not made a bid for his client, but are interested and have made that interest known to Rugani’s camp.

He told Italian broadcaster Radio Sportiva: “Daniele’s doing well, I’m happy for him.

“Arsenal? They didn’t launch any assaults for him. They expressed a liking for him, but we have respect for Juventus.”

Italy international Rugani, aged 23, came through the youth ranks at Empoli, before moving to Juventus in 2012.

He was subsequently loaned back to Empoli between 2013 and 2015, and made his senior breakthrough.

Rugani returned to Juve in the summer of 2015 and has since made 56 appearances for the Bianconeri. But he is yet to establish himself as a regular starter for Max Allegri’s side.

The 6ft 3in defender is under contract in Turin until June 2021.

He was turning out for the Italy Under-21 side up to and including last summer’s European Championship.

But he made his senior international debut in September 2016 and has since earned four caps for the Azzurri.