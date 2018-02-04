Arsenal join Man City in chase for Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal are ready to rivals Manchester City for the signing of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

City failed with a £60m bid for the Algeria international on transfer deadline day. Mahrez has since gone AWOL and failed to report for training with the Foxes. He missed yesterday’s game against Swansea City.

That will raise questions over whether he has a long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to revisit his interest in Mahrez in the summer transfer window, but will face competition from the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has apparently made regular checks on the 26-year-old and made enquiries about his character and attitude in training.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, The Sun on Sunday reports that the PFA has offered to mediate in the stand-off between Mahrez and Leicester.