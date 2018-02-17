Arsenal linked with £50m move for Timo Werner

RB Leipzig’s £50m-rated star Timo Werner is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Sun.

The striker is reportedly also wanted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Spanish sides Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is said to have sent a scout to watch Leipzig’s Europa League game against Napoli on Thursday evening.

Werner, aged 21, scored two goals in a 1-3 win in Italy for the Bundesliga side.

The Germany international, who has scored seven goals in 10 caps for the national team, came through the ranks at Stuttgart before moving to Leipzig in a £9m deal in 2016.

He has scored 37 goals in 61 appearances for the club, including 16 goals in 29 games so far this season.

His Germany team-mates Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi are already on the books at the Emirates Stadium, so Arsenal will hope that helps to convince the youngster to make the move to north London.