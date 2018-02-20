Arsenal star looks ahead to a big week

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has taken to social media to look ahead to a very big week for him and his team-mates.

The Gunners host Swedish side Ostersund at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening with a place in the Europa League last-16 up for grabs.

Then, on Sunday, they will face Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final with a chance to win the first silverware of the season.

Writing on Twitter, Mustafi said: “The road to greatness is not marked by perfection but the ability to constantly overcome adversity and failure. Let’s make this a successful week Gunners.”