Arsenal striker out for up to six weeks

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out for six weeks.

The France international underwent surgery on his knee today and is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee on Tuesday morning. A statement on the Gunners’ website said it was a minor procedure and had been a success.

It went on to say that the former Lyon star would now start a period of rehabilitation and was expected to return to the squad within four to six weeks.

A six-week layoff will see Lacazette miss Premier League games against Manchester City, Brighton, Watford and Leicester City, plus the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s City.

Lacazette’s absence will be offset by the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, but the sales of Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez means Danny Welbeck is Arsene Wenger’s only other senior striker at present.