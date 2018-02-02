Arsenal’s record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubtful for Everton game

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might have to wait to make his debut for the club.

The club record £60m arrival from Borussia Dortmund is suffering with an illness and might be ruled out of tomorrow evening’s Premier League game against Everton.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that Aubameyang, aged 28, would be assessed nearer to kick-off to determine whether he is well enough to be involved against the Toffees.

The Frenchman said his new signing had been suffering with a sickness bug, which had limited his involvement in training since he joined the Gunners on Wednesday morning.

He told reporters: “I have to assess how well he is physically today and how well he feels.

“He had a fever, so he could not practice a lot. He started yesterday, but was still not completely well.

“I have to assess with the medical department how fit he can be.”

Fellow recent arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to make his full debut against Sam Allardyce’s side.

The Armenia international, who joined from Manchester United as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction, was cup-tied for the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, then came off the bench in the midweek Premier League defeat at Swansea City.