Chelsea defender Gary Cahill reacts to Ryan Mason’s retirement

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has given his reaction to Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason’s retirement.

One-cap England international Mason suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Cahill in January 2017.

Mason was initially fighting for his life and spent a week in hospital, but has since made a full recovery.

Despite a return to training, he has now been forced to hang up his boots after medical experts told him that a competitive comeback would be ill advised.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Cahill said: “Devastated to hear today’s news from Ryan.

“Competing for a corner is something we’ve done thousands of times and to see those consequences for a top professional like Ryan is heartbreaking.

“Sending all my love to him and his family, and wishing him the best for the future.”