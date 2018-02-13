Chelsea defender Gary Cahill reacts to Ryan Mason’s retirement
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has given his reaction to Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason’s retirement.
One-cap England international Mason suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Cahill in January 2017.
Mason was initially fighting for his life and spent a week in hospital, but has since made a full recovery.
Despite a return to training, he has now been forced to hang up his boots after medical experts told him that a competitive comeback would be ill advised.
Writing on Twitter this evening, Cahill said: “Devastated to hear today’s news from Ryan.
“Competing for a corner is something we’ve done thousands of times and to see those consequences for a top professional like Ryan is heartbreaking.
“Sending all my love to him and his family, and wishing him the best for the future.”
— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) February 13, 2018