Chelsea hoping Antonio Conte will quit by mutual consent

Chelsea are hoping they won’t need to sack head coach Antonio Conte and that the Italian will leave by mutual consent, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Conte has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks, particularly after back-to-back Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Watford in the Blues’ last two games.

Despite that slump, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are still hoping to be able to stick with their boss until the end of the season.

At that stage Conte will still have a season to run on the three-year contract he signed when he joined the club in 2016. But Chelsea officials are reportedly hoping that the former Juventus and Italy coach will agree to move on without being sacked.

Conte has reportedly clashed with the club’s hierarchy since winning the Premier League title in his first season at the club last term.

Chelsea face West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening and will hope to avoid a third successive defeat.