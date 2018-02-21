Chelsea linked with £88m deal for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea are lining up a deal to sign £88m-rated Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Mail.

He has been earmarked as a top target for the summer transfer window by the Blues, who are keen to rebuild after an underwhelming Premier League title defence. The article claims they are also expecting bids for Eden Hazard and Willian.

But they face stiff competition for Pulisic, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all credited with interest in the 19-year-old USA international.

But Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could help to give his side the edge in the race for the highly-rated attacking midfielder. The Belgium international has made a sensational start to his loan spell at Dortmund since joining from the Blues in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals in his first four games for his loan club.

He could now be offered as a makeweight in any deal to take Pulisic to Stamford Bridge.