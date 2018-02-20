Chelsea players look ahead to Barcelona clash

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Barcelona.

Among them was winger Pedro Rodriguez, who is going up against the club where he made his name, clocked up 321 appearances and 99 goals, and won five La Liga and three Champions League titles.

Here’s what Pedro and his Chelsea team-mates have had to say ahead of kick-off.

Ready for a very special game. It won’t be an easy task against @FCBarcelona / Preparado para un partido muy especial. No será sencillo medirse al Barça 🔵💪#CHEBAR #UCL #CFC @ChelseaFC @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/O5us0FkfNh — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 19, 2018

Even midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace can’t wait for kick-off.