Chelsea trio ruled out of Hull game

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has ruled three players out of tomorrow evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Hull City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Conte revealed that David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko will all be absent for the clash with the Tigers.

Luiz and Bakayoko have both picked up knocks, while Barkley – who missed all of the first-half of the season with a serious hamstring injury – has picked up another hamstring problem.

The Blues boss also said there is a couple of other situations that he is monitoring, which suggests there are other injury doubts.

Conte’s other doubts are likely to be January signing Olivier Giroud, who is thought to be carrying a calf injury, and left wing-back Marcos Alonso, who is struggling with an ankle complaint.

Giroud was substituted part way through his debut in Monday’s win over West Bromwich Albion. He needed stitches after being kicked in the head and also took the knock to his calf.