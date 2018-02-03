Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi reacts to his dream debut for Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has posted on Twitter to give his reaction to scoring two goals on his debut for loan club Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international, aged 24, joined the German side on Wednesday and was immediately pressed into action for Friday night’s Bundesliga clash with Koln. He scored two goals in a 2-3 win for his new team.

After the final whistle, he wrote: “90mns, two goals, an assist & a great victory. Deam debut with @BVB #BatsmanBack.”

90mns, two goals, an assist & a great victory dream debut with @BVB #BatsmanBack pic.twitter.com/8qHKvlvSYa — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 2, 2018

After seeing Dortmund’s official account translate his post-match comments into German, he also joked about how quickly he had picked up the language.