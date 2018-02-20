Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Barcelona lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Chelsea vs Barcelona first leg clash in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea team to play Barcelona

Chelsea make seven changes to the side that beat Hull City in the FA Cup for this evening’s clash with Barcelona.

Into the team come goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, midfielder N’Golo Kante and attacking midfielder Eden Hazard.

They replace Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater and Olivier Giroud.

Former Barcelona winger Pedro Rodriguez starts against his former side. Along with Antonio Rudiger, Cesc Fabregas and Willian, he is one of four places to keep their places from the 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Starting XI: Courtois, Rudiger, Alonso, Moses, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Fabregas, Kante, Pedro, Willian, Eden Hazard

Barcelona team to play Chelsea

Barcelona are unchanged from the side that started in last weekend’s win over Eibar.

January signing Philippe Coutinho is cup-tied having already played for Liverpool in this season’s competition.

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Paulinho; Messi, Luis Suárez