Confirmed Team News: Juventus vs Spurs lineups

Here is confirmed team news for this evening’s Juventus vs Spurs clash in the Champions League last-16.

Juventus team to play Spurs

Paulo Dybala (hamstring), Juan Cuadrado (groin), Andrea Barzagli (calf) and Blaise Matuidi (hamstring) are all missing for Juve.

Starting XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic; Higuain

Spurs team to play Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes to the side that beat Arsenal in the north London derby for tonight’s clash with Juventus.

Sergie Aurier replaces Kieran Trippier at right-back, while Erik Lamela is preferred to Heung-min Son.

Toby Alderweireld has not made the trip to Italy. Pochettino deemed he was not yet fit enough for a game of this magnitude after recently returning from a three-month layoff with a hamstring injury.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Kane