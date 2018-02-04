Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Spurs clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town in midweek for today’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

January signing Virgil van Dijk and academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the starting lineup.

They replace Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Mane

Spurs team to play Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged for this afternoon’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino keeps faith with the side that defeated Manchester United in midweek.

Deadline days signing Lucas Moura is not involved. The Brazilian winger has barely played for Paris Saint-Germain in the first-half of the season.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane