Confirmed Team News: Newcastle vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Newcastle vs Man Utd game in the Premier League.

Newcastle team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @ManUtd in the @premierleague today (kick-off 2:15pm GMT). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/4k6yhjsK7f — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez hands a debut to Martin Dubravka, who was signed from Sparta Prague last month.

Fellow recent arrival Kenedy is also in the team to face Manchester United this afternoon.

There are two changes to the side that drew at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Dubravka and Florian Lejeune come into the team.

They replace Karl Darlow and Ciaran Clark.

Starting XI: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Lejeune, Yedlin, Shelvey, Kenedy, Diame, Perez, Ritchie, Gayle

Man Utd team to play Newcastle

The team news is in! Here's your #MUFC starting XI for #NEWMUN this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/bWXVfKrqTc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town last time out for today’s trip to Newcastle United.

Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all comes into the team.

They replace Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Juan Mata.

January signing Alexis Sanchez gets another start for the Red Devils.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Sanchez, Lukaku