Confirmed Team News: Ostersund vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Ostersund vs Arsenal clash in the Europa League.

Ostersund team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Keita, Mukiibi, Papagiannopoulos, Pettersson, Widgren, Edwards, Nouri, Mensah, Sema, Ghoddos, Gero

Arsenal team to play Ostersund

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger names a noticeable stronger side than the ones he picked in the group stage for this evening’s game.

That’s probably recognition of the fact that, after last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Europa League is now the Gunners’ best chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

There are five changes to the side that started the derby.

Goalkeeper David Ospina, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alexis Iwobi and Danny Welbeck all come into the team.

January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible, while Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka also drop out.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck