Confirmed Team News: Porto vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team new for this evening’s Porto vs Liverpool game in the Champions League last-16.
Porto team to play Liverpool
Eis o nosso 11: José Sá; Ricardo, Reyes, Marcano, Alex Telles, Herrera, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio, Brahimi, Marega e Soares.#FCPorto #FCPLFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/uNq4Yutfgd
— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 14, 2018
Starting XI: José Sá; Ricardo, Reyes, Marcano, Alex Telles, Herrera, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio, Brahimi, Marega, Soares
Liverpool team to play Porto
👇 Tonight's #LFC side to face @FCPorto 👇https://t.co/pgij59f1ms pic.twitter.com/iwIEvxvZUr
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2018
Liverpool make three changes to the side that beat Southampton last weekend for tonight’s first leg.
Defender Dejan Lovren, captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder all come into the team.
They replace Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the suspended Emre Can.
As manager Jurgen Klopp had indicated, Loris Karius keeps his place in goal.
Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino