Confirmed Team News: Porto vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team new for this evening’s Porto vs Liverpool game in the Champions League last-16.

Porto team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: José Sá; Ricardo, Reyes, Marcano, Alex Telles, Herrera, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio, Brahimi, Marega, Soares

Liverpool team to play Porto

Liverpool make three changes to the side that beat Southampton last weekend for tonight’s first leg.

Defender Dejan Lovren, captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder all come into the team.

They replace Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the suspended Emre Can.

As manager Jurgen Klopp had indicated, Loris Karius keeps his place in goal.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino